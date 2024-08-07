The Russian invasion inflicted substantial damage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (Credit: Ukrhydroenergo)

The Russian invasion inflicted substantial damage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The Kakhovka dam alone resulted in almost $14 billion in losses and damage, exacerbating an already critical situation. Ukrhydroenergo and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have joined hands in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to assess and repair this extensive damage. The MOU also includes provisions for evaluating the human impacts and potential future consequences of this crisis.

The collaboration between these organizations is multi-faceted. It begins with a comprehensive assessment of current damages, followed by strategic discussions to enhance recovery and resilience building within the energy sector, aligning with Ukraine’s National Energy Strategy. This partnership also emphasizes engaging both public and private sectors in the rebuilding process. Furthermore, it aims to establish methodologies and processes for regular data collection on the status of energy infrastructures and facilities.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Christophoros Politis said mapping out the precise extent of damage isn’t just a diagnostic necessity; it’s the foundation upon which Ukraine will be able to recover and construct a more resilient future.

“This MOU underscores our shared belief that to truly ‘build back better’, we must first comprehend the full scope of the challenges at hand,” he said. “Through evidence, we can chart a course that not only restores but enhances Ukraine’s energy landscape, making it more robust and future-ready than ever.”

Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, said that the company, which operates large hydropower plants on the Dnipro and Dniester rivers, is determined to ensure the reliability and resilience of Ukraine’s energy system.

“Expanding our cooperation with UNDP will allow us to assess and repair the immediate damage, as well as develop a strategy for a more favourable, self-sufficient and sustainable energy future for our country,” said Syrota.

International collaborations

Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild and develop its hydropower infrastructure extend far beyond its borders. The country has engaged in partnerships with several international organizations and companies, indicating the global support for its energy goals.

Turkey’s Contribution: Ukrhydroenergo has partnered with DOLSAR MÜHENDISLIK ANONIM SIRKETI and ÖZALTIN Holding, focusing on restoring the Kakhovka HPP and the construction of Kanivska PSPP. The development of Ukraine’s fuel and energy complex is now a priority, making this collaboration critical to the nation’s recovery.

Canadian Partnership: Ukraine’s collaboration with Aecon Construction Global Services Inc. signifies the nation’s readiness to welcome international expertise and resources in the construction of hydropower plants. This partnership was solidified with the presence of the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada, underlining the commitment of both countries to rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has also renewed its collaboration with the Canadian state-owned company Hydro-Québec, which has been a crucial player in Quebec’s energy landscape. The aim is to develop technical equipment for Ukrainian hydropower plants and further modernize the country’s energy infrastructure.

South Korean Support: The meeting between Ukrhydroenergo and the Korean Water Resources Corporation (K-water) shows that support for Ukraine’s energy sector is not limited to Western nations. K-water expressed its readiness to share expertise and technology with Ukraine, particularly for the reconstruction of the Kakhovska HPP. This international collaboration aims to enhance Ukraine’s energy resilience.

GE Vernova Collaboration: Ukrhydroenergo’s Memorandum of Collaboration with GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business highlights the importance of Ukrainian partnerships with renowned international companies. This cooperation focuses on the restoration of Ukrainian hydropower facilities, particularly the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant.

Challenges and resilience

The period from October 2022 to October 2023 witnessed Ukrhydroenergo’s unwavering commitment to its mission, even amidst hostile conditions. The company faced substantial losses exceeding $1.5 billion, but its efforts to provide clean energy, protect communities from floods and droughts, operate and repair facilities, and prepare for the future remain undeterred.

Despite the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower, Ukrhydroenergo said it has stood resilient, actively preparing for the restoration of this critical facility.

In addition to its focus on restoration, Ukrhydroenergo is actively seeking funding from international financial institutions and private sources. Collaboration with Canadian companies and European leaders is crucial to securing the financial support necessary to rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that Ukrhydroenergo is currently actively working in two directions: the restoration and construction of a new generation of energy facilities. The company is currently completing the construction of units 5-7 at the Dnistrovska pumped storage power plant, upgrading station equipment, and preparing for the autumn-winter period. Work on the construction projects of the Kaniv PSPP and Kakhovska HPP is also underway.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.