A powerful wave of FPT Industrial innovative marine solutions showcased at METSTRADE 2022. (Credit: FPT Industrial S.P.A. a brand of Iveco Group)

Extreme weather events and recurring power disruptions in various parts of the world have confirmed the significance of power and energy security. To help businesses overcome these challenges, FPT Industrial has developed efficient, technologically advanced, sustainable, and dependable power generation solutions.

Through its global dealer network and leveraging the latest technologies, the Italy-based powertrains and solutions provider is meeting the evolving needs of its customers with all-round professional assistance for maximising uptime, minimising total cost of ownership (TCO), and fending off any potential problems.

The company offers customer service, including round-the-clock customer support, the MyFPT app, and an extended warranty.

Using the MyFPT app, customers can avail information at their fingertips apart from quick, efficient, and customised support.

FPT Industrial, a brand of Iveco Group, has all the power generation requirements of its customers covered across all applications, situations, and conditions. The company has a broad array of products compliant with different emissions levels.

The products offered include six engine ranges with power outputs from 42hp to more than 1,000hp, transmissions with torque up to 500Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45-32 tonne gross axle weight (GAW).

FPT Industrial’s powertrains and solutions are designed for marine and power generation applications and on- and off-road vehicles.

Besides, FPT Industrial has a comprehensive range of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50-520hp.

FPT Industrial has a dedicated ePowertrain unit with electric drivelines, battery management systems, and battery packs to expedite customers’ journey towards net zero-emissions mobility.