Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources have jointly acquired the Grey River Gold Project in southern Newfoundland, Canada.

Consisting of 324 claims that cover 8,100ha, the Grey River gold project is centred on the community of Grey River, a deep-water, ice-free harbour on the south coast of the Island of Newfoundland.

The property includes 11 claim units, spanning over 275ha, optioned from local interests under letter agreements.

Exploration carried out previously at Grey River identified gold in several settings, including in base-metal-rich and sulfide-poor, quartz veins and veinlets in the gneisses and related metamorphic rocks.

The acquisition of Grey River project is in line with the newly formed Sokoman-Benton partnership, which targets district-scale gold opportunities in Newfoundland region.

The partners have also acquired, by staking, the 3,146 claim (78,650ha) Golden Hope joint venture, which covers extensions of two major structures linked to significant gold prospects and deposits in southern Newfoundland.

The Golden Hope joint venture lies at the northwest edge of the Hermitage Flexure, the western part of which is a structurally complex region with a diverse mineral endowment.

The Hermitage Flexure is also the main geological feature of the south Newfoundland Appalachians.

A 50-50 joint venture on Benton’s recently acquired Kepenkeck Gold Property will also be part of the Sokoman-Benton alliance. The property lies along trend from Canstar Resources’ Golden Baie Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Sokoman currently holds more than 150,000ha, with direct ownership or co-ownership in Newfoundland, and is adequately funded to advance the properties.

The company also holds an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources.

In addition, it has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project in Labrador, with Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.