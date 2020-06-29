The mine and the associated wallboard plant are capable of producing nearly 600 million square feet of dry wall per year and employ around 100 people

The approval from BLM will allow the project to continue expanding mining. (Credit: Pixabay/Alex Banner)

American Gypsum has secured approval from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the proposed expansion of its Eagle-Gypsum Mine in Colorado, US.

According to BLM, the expansion allows the gypsum mine to continue supporting approximately 100 jobs and economic development in the state and throughout the construction industry.

Located about 2 miles (3.2km) north of the Town of Gypsum, the Colorado’s largest gypsum mine is being operated by American Gypsum.

The mine as well as the associated wallboard plant has the capacity to produce nearly 600 million square feet of dry wall per year and employ around 100 people.

BLM Colorado River Valley Field manager Larry Sandoval said: “Authorizing expansion of the Eagle-Gypsum Mine provides greater certainty for the future of American Gypsum, its employees, and local communities.

“The current mine has been in operation since 1984 and is an important contributor to the local economy.”

The approval from BLM will allow the project to continue expanding mining, sustaining gypsum production for mine and wallboard plant jobs.

American Gypsum’s current gypsum mining permit area is 830 acres, with current surface disturbance at nearly 191 acres.

Currently, the company is the fifth largest producer of gypsum wallboard in North America, It operates four gypsum plants with an annual capacity approaching four billion square feet of wallboard.

