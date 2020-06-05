BMD will deliver civil works including earthworks, drainage, among others for the Carmichael Rail Network

BMD will undertake civil construction activities at Carmichael Rail Network. (Credit: BMD Group)

Adani Australia has awarded A$350m ($241.3m) contract to BMD for the civil construction works related to the Carmichael Rail Network.

The Carmichael Rail Network is around 200km long intended to link the Carmichael mine with the existing Goonyella rail system.

Under the contract, BMD will deliver civil works including earthworks, drainage, bridges, rail camp construction and associated road upgrades, to support the construction of the Carmichael Rail Network.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said: “Construction of Adani’s Carmichael Mine and Rail project is continuing with strict measures in place to manage the risk of the Covid-19 virus. We’re following all advice from Queensland Health and the Federal Government and doing all we can to keep our people and the community safe.

“The civil construction of the rail network is being delivered in two parts – BMD will complete one section and we recently announced Martinus as our other civil rail contract partner.”

Carmichael coal mine to have approximately 60 years of operational life

Located across a 200km² area in the northern part of Galilee Basin, approximately 160km north-west of Clermont in Central Queensland, the Carmichael coal mine is expected to have approximately 60 years of operational life.

BMD Group operations group executive director Scott Power said: “At a time when jobs across the country are hard to come by, this project is generating much-needed employment opportunities for locals and locally-based suppliers in north and central Queensland.

“The award of this contract is recognition of the capability and capacity of Australian contractors and provides a boost for our teams, supply chain and the communities in which we operate.”

In April 2020, Martinus was selected by Adani Group for A$220m ($138m) civil construction contract for the Carmichael Rail Network.

Coal produced from the Carmichael Project will be used across Asian countries including Vietnam, India, China and Malaysia, while thousands of jobs are created in Queensland.