The project involves the installation of new 20km 330kV underground cable between TransGrid’s substation at Potts Hill and Alexandria

The project will ensure a safe and reliable power supply for more than 800,000 people. (Credit: NSW Government)

Australian power grid operator TransGrid has received approval from the New South Wales (NSW) government for the construction of A$285m ($184.5m) Powering Sydney’s Future project.

The project involves the installation of new 20km 330kV underground cable between TransGrid’s substation at Potts Hill and Alexandria; and upgrading substations at Potts Hill, Alexandria and Picnic Point.

It also includes installation of additional pipes and constructing special crossings, such as cable bridges or underbores (underground crossings), for the cable circuit to cross rail corridors, rivers or parks.

New South Wales Energy Minister Matt Kean said: “Parts of Sydney’s transmission and distribution networks are reaching their end of life, so this project will play a crucial role in ensuring a continuous and reliable energy supply for our communities.

“The new infrastructure includes a 20km high-voltage underground transmission cable that will run between the Rookwood Road substation in Potts Hill and the Beaconsfield West substation in Alexandria.”

The project aims to ensure safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply for more than 800,000 people in Sydney’s CBD and surrounding areas.

Powering Sydney’s Future project set for completion by November 2022

TransGrid plans to commence construction on the project in winter 2020. It is scheduled for completion by November 2022.

New South Wales Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said: “The Powering Sydney’s Future project will create 140 new construction jobs, inject $285 million into the NSW economy and be shovel ready within the next two months.”

The project is expected to provide additional security of supply during peak demand periods.