The Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project will have 30 years of operational life. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has granted consent to potash developer Australian Potash to proceed with minor and preliminary works at its Lake Wells sulphide of potash (SoP) project.

The Lake Wells SoP project is located 500km northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields.

The minor and preliminary works include upgrading the camp access track to more durable/all-weather access condition; building a construction village including accommodation camp, fuel storage and wastewater treatment plant; and developing several borrow areas to source material for the above.

Australian Potash to construct western borefield track

Australian Potash will also construct and maintain the western borefield track, the pond perimeter track and the eastern borefield track, in preparation for developing the entire borefield and pre-concentration ponds.

Australian Potash managing director and CEO Matt Shackleton said: “Our team has been working closely with the EPA to ensure all aspects of the proposed LSOP development meet or exceed required standards for the protection of the broader environment at Lake Wells.

“The LSOP’s Environmental Review Document (ERD) is now at Stage 3 of the four stage EPA assessment process.

“Concurrently, the Company applied to proceed with what are referred to as Minor and Preliminary Works.

“The EPA is willing to grant this approval ahead of its recommendations to the Minister for Environment on the full development, when a company can demonstrate responsible, recoverable and minimal impact on the environment, of these works.”

As per the firm’s definitive feasibility study (DFS), the mine will produce 150,000 tonnes per annum of premium grade SOP and will have 30 years of operational life.

In March 2020, Australian Potash has signed the first binding term sheet with Redox to supply 20,000 tonnes per year of sulphate potash from its Lake Wells SoP project.