Monte Cristo I is set to generate more than 850GWh of clean electricity annually. Credit: Fahroni/Shuttertstock.com.

Terra-Gen has expanded its clean energy portfolio with the commissioning of the Monte Cristo I Windpower Project, a 238.5MW wind facility in Hidalgo County, Texas, US.

This marks Terra-Gen’s second wind project in the state.

Monte Cristo I is expected to generate more than 850GWh of clean electricity annually, which will be enough to power approximately 81,000 homes each year.

The facility’s capacity has been contracted to two corporate buyers under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Terra-Gen chief financial officer John O’Connor said: “It is an honour to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the hundreds of men and women who made the commissioning of the Monte Cristo wind project possible.

“This project underscores Terra-Gen’s commitment to expanding access to renewable energy across Texas and the US and providing clean, sustainable power, and investing in our local communities.”

During its peak construction phase, the Monte Cristo I project created around 280 jobs and logged more than 490,000 hours worked without a lost-time incident.

The project also included infrastructure upgrades such as improvements to over 11 miles of Texas Department of Transportation roads and 25 miles of county roads to enhance the community’s transport network.

Over the project’s lifetime, it is expected to contribute more than $100m in property taxes, landowner payments, and other local contributions.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F Cortez said: “We welcome Terra-Gen’s continued investment in Hidalgo County. This development represents more than clean, renewable energy, it’s an investment in our people and our long-term economic growth.

“By creating high-quality jobs, generating millions in local spending, and supporting essential public services, projects like this help us develop and attract human capital while positioning Hidalgo County as a leader in sustainable progress.”

Together with the Texas Big Spring wind facility, Terra-Gen currently produces a total of 273MW of clean energy in the state.

Development activities for the second phase of the already permitted Monte Cristo project are underway.