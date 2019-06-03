Znshine’s modules will be used in various projects under the Shams Dubai initiative to help Dubai become one of the sustainable cities in the world.

Image: Znshine provides a mix of single glass modules and double glass modules for the 100MW supply. Photo: Courtesy of ZNSHINE PV-TECH Co.

Znshine PV tech, a Chinese solar module manufacturer, has announced the signing of a 100MW solar module supply agreement with Etihad Energy services.

In January 2019, Znshine participated in the tender launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the present signing with Etihad is a result of its participation in the tender.

Znshine CEO William Wang said: “We are proud to have won this tender and thankful for the trust the whole team has put in us, in particular Mr Ali Mohammed Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad Energy Services, who honored us with his visit to our factory in China.”

Etihad said that that it will use the modules in various projects as part of the Shams Dubai initiative, to support the government’s intensions to make Dubai one of the most sustainable cities in the world.

Shams Dubai also supports the diversification of the energy mix by promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources to build a sustainable future for the Emirate.

Solar modules supplied by Znshine will be used on the rooftop of villas

The villas are part of a project by DEWA and Etihad Esco, who look forward to execute multibillion-dollar worth projects to generate millions of energy savings from retrofitting and solar rooftop deployment by 2030.

Znshine said that it aims to provide a mix of single glass modules and double glass modules for the 100MW order as the double glass modules are more suitable for the high-rise buildings.

Sacotel Znshine Middle East, (a joint venture company) CEO Joumana Hosri said: “Znshine has been focusing on the Middle East since 2018 and wants to play a major role in accompanying the region’s ambitious roadmap to sustainability.

“The 100Mw supply agreement is a major achievement for us in the Middle East and we hope that this is the first of many more to come. Zhshine’s competitive advantage is the graphene coating that gives Znshine modules a self-clean feature.”