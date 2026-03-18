Under the Energy Release 2.0 framework, Zelestra plans to further develop solar capacity in Italy. Credit: Zelestra.

Zelestra has executed bilateral contracts under Italy’s Energy Release 2.0 mechanism, amounting to 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy agreements.

The company has signed contracts with several industrial clients, including a long-term deal with Burgo Group, a producer of graphic and speciality papers, for the supply of 950 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity.

The arrangement will give Burgo Group access to renewable electricity under consistent and stable conditions, helping to mitigate exposure to fluctuations in the wholesale market and aiding in the decarbonisation of its industrial activities.

Burgo Energia CEO Luca Sassoli said: “The agreement signed with Zelestra represents a strategic step in the energy transition journey of the Burgo Group.

“Thanks to stable supply conditions that are fully aligned with our industrial objectives, we will be able to reduce our exposure to market volatility and accelerate the decarbonisation of our production sites.

“Partnering with a strong and integrated player such as Zelestra reinforces our commitment to combining competitiveness, sustainability and long-term development for the benefit of the entire value chain.”

Energy Release 2.0 is an initiative by the Italian Agency for Energy Transition (Gestore dei Servizi Energetici, or GSE).

It aims to speed up the deployment of renewable energy by connecting industrial electricity needs with new generation projects.

This framework facilitates structured contracts that improve revenue predictability for developers and boost competitiveness for industries with high energy consumption.

Under the framework, Zelestra plans to further develop solar capacity in Italy, aligning with its objective to expand its presence in the rapidly growing market.

Zelestra Italy CEO Eliano Russo said: “Energy Release 2.0 provides a concrete bridge between renewable deployment and industrial competitiveness.

“Our agreement with Burgo Group demonstrates how long-term, structured energy solutions can create value for industrial customers while enabling the development of new clean capacity in Italy.”

The company operates as an integrated platform in Italy, covering the development, construction and management of large-scale renewable energy projects.

Zelestra’s strategy includes enhancing its multi-technology portfolio, which spans solar and battery storage, with a target of nearly 3GW of installed capacity by 2026.

This approach combines development skills with structured energy supply solutions to accelerate renewable energy deployment and offer long-term stable options to customers.

Earlier this month, the company started construction on two major solar energy projects in Texas, the largest photovoltaic plants the company has developed in the US.