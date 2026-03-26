The company is developing a portfolio of around 15GW of renewable energy projects across several key markets. Credit: © 2026 Zelestra.

Renewable energy company Zelestra has secured a green financing facility of $600m (€519.25m) with Société Générale and HSBC to support the development of two large-scale solar projects in Texas, US.

The Echols Grove project in Lamar County and the Cedar Range project in Hopkins County will have a combined capacity of more than 440MW.

Both projects are underpinned by 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta and began construction in January 2026.

The projects are expected to commence commercial operations by the end of 2027.

Zelestra US CFO Sybil Milo Cioffi said: “This financing marks a significant milestone in the delivery of our largest US solar projects to date.

“It reflects strong confidence from Société Générale and HSBC in our strategy and execution capabilities and reinforces our ability to attract first-class capital to support our growth platform in the US market.”

Zelestra and Meta have established agreements for seven renewable energy projects totalling 1.2GW, contributing to Meta’s efforts to match its operations with renewable energy sources.

McCarthy Building Companies is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for both the Echols Grove (252MW) and Cedar Range (187MW) projects.

The sites will collectively use 704,000 bifacial modules across approximately 2,400 acres and are expected to generate around $20m in local expenditure and support more than 400 jobs during construction.

Zelestra is increasing its activity in the US renewable energy sector to address the requirements of major corporate clients.

The company is developing a portfolio of around 15GW of renewable energy projects across several key markets.

In February 2026, Zelestra started construction on the Babilonia solar facility, a 242MW-direct current (MWdc) project in Arequipa, Peru.

The project forms part of the La Joya solar complex, which is expected to achieve a total capacity of 700MWdc.