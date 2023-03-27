This contract stipulates that “Honey Well – UOP” will conduct the initial engineering works refining units and grant technical licenses to the licensed units

Zallaf and Honeywell-UOP sign contract to begin construction of South Refinery. (Credit: Zallaf Co.)

On March 26, 2023, at Zallaf Libya headquarters, a ceremony for signing the first contracts for the construction of the South Refinery took place between Zallaf Libya and our American counterpart Honeywell-UOP company.

The ceremony attendees included Mr Hussien Abuseliana, the Chairman of Zallaf, Mr Muhammad Al-Muheisen, the regional manager of Honeywell – UOP and other members of the Management Committee from both parties. This contract stipulates that “Honey Well – UOP” will conduct the initial engineering works refining units and grant technical licenses to the licensed units.

The project consists of two phases:

Phase 1: is the phase of what is known as (FEED), for which an initial contract has already been signed with Honeywell – UOP, while

Phase 2: will focus on signing another contract to carry out installation works and final tests for the refinery, provided that the company works Honeywell later supervises the installation process.

Consequently, this step comes among other efforts within the new vision adopted by the National Oil Corporation and the promises made by the NOC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors to expedite the establishment of the South Refinery and assist in the development of the south region.

Source: Company Press Release