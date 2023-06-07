FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 has been operating in Block 05-2/05-3, Vietnam since 4 June 2013

Yinson production receives charter contract extension for FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01. (Credit: Yinson Holdings Berhad)

Yinson Production (“YP”), through its joint venture company with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC), PTSC South East Asia (PTSC SEA), has received a 5-year extension for the Bareboat Charter Contract for FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 (“Contract”).

The extension via the addendum entered by PTSC and PTSC SEA on 2 June 2023 sets an Extension Period for the Contract from 4 June 2023 to 3 June 2028.

The value of the Contract is estimated at USD74.6 million (RM344 million). PTSC SEA is 49% and 51% owned by Yinson and PTSC respectively.

YP Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said, “We are pleased to continue our long-term and close working relationship with PTSC, with whom we have partnered for a decade. The extension is a mark of the excellent working relationship that we have, leading to excellent safety and uptime track records.for the asset. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release