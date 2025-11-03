The project aims to slash the equivalent of 90,000t of carbon emissions in its first year. Credit: EDB/PR Newswire.

Foulath Holding has announced a partnership with Yellow Door Energy to develop a large-scale 123MWp solar project in Bahrain.

Foulath, the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB, is an industrial holding company with major steel investments.

Through its collaboration with Yellow Door Energy, a sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa, Foulath aims to drive significant progress in renewable energy adoption within the region.

This announcement was made during the third edition of Gateway Gulf, an investment forum organised by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

The event brought together global investors, business leaders, policymakers, and government officials from the Americas, Europe, and Asia, as well as the Gulf region.

Representing one of the world’s largest industrial-scale on-site solar projects, the 123MWp project will comprise ten rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and four ground-mounted PV installations.

Covering an area of 707,000m² and equipped with over 189,900 high-efficiency solar panels, the project is expected to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation, equivalent to a reduction of 90,000 tonnes (t) of carbon emissions.

This initiative will play a key role in supporting Foulath Holding’s sustainability goals and advancing Bahrain’s own net-zero 2060 target.

Foulath Holding chair Meshary Al-Judaimi said: “Over the past several years, Foulath has invested approximately $250m in various sustainability projects.

“These investments are a testament to our commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship and protecting the health and well-being of our community, thereby ensuring industrial development goes hand in hand with environmental care. The solar project serves as a continuation of that commitment.”

The partners will initially construct the single-site rooftop solar power plant, with a capacity of 50MWp under a power purchase agreement (PPA), according to the EDB.

The solar project will feature the installation of 77,000 solar panels across a newly constructed stockyard shed spanning 262,000m².

Yellow Door Energy chair Sherif ElKholy commented: “Congratulations to Foulath Holding and Yellow Door Energy on this landmark PPA to develop the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar plant. I think this project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonising steel production.

“As a leading investor in sustainable infrastructure and majority shareholder of Yellow Door Energy, we are proud to witness this signing and look forward to seeing this transformative project come to life.”