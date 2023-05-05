Xali Gold has a growth strategy to acquire gold and silver projects with near surface exploration potential, near-term production potential and previous mining histories in Mexico

Xali Gold Receives Main Permit for El Oro Tailings Project. (Credit: Artyom Korshunov on Unsplash)

Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) (“Xali Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Sun River Gold Corp (“Sun River”) has received a change in soil use permit which is the main permit required for the El Oro Tailings Project in Mexico. The permit received allows the Tailings to be moved out of the historical deposition site which is within the town of El Oro and to the industrial processing site outside of the town.

“We are very excited that Sun River now has the most important permit in hand so that ground preparation work can finally begin on our Tailings Project in El Oro,” says Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold. “Sun River has been diligently advancing the Tailings Project and we have given several extensions due to the delays in the granting of this permit.”

Sun River has the option to acquire 100% of the Tailings Project from Minera CCM El Oro Jales (Xali Gold’s subsidiary) by making staged payments totaling US$500,000 (paid), bringing the tailings into commercial production by October 31, 2021 (now extended to December 31, 2023 as stated in the January 4, 2023 News Release), and paying the Company a 5% Net Profits Interest (“NPI”), Life of Mine royalty as well as the Municipality’s 8% NPI on production from the properties. Xali Gold will also receive the first $1.5M of the Municipality’s 8% NPI.

Sun River is a private Arizona based corporation managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with a combined 80 years of mining experience in Mexico, including specific experience in the reprocessing of old gold and silver tailings.

The Tailings Project in El Oro contains an Inferred Resource* of 1,267,400 Tonnes grading 2.94 gold grams per tonne (“g/t”), 75.12 silver g/t containing 119,900 ounces of gold and 3,061,200 ounces of silver.

The Company is planning to settle payment for services as a debt of Cdn$13,560 with Agora Internet Relations Corp.(“AGORACOM”) by issuing 159,529 Common Shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.085 per share, for advertising services rendered between July 16 and October 15, 2022. This issuance is the last in relation with the advertising agreement dated October 15, 2021 (see News Release 114, dated September 12, 2022).

This issuance will be subject to a 4-month hold period. This transaction is in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws and is subject to TSXV approval. The services rendered were not within the scope of Investor Relations Activities as defined in Exchange Policy.

Source: Company Press Release