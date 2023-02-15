With a total installed capacity of 88 MW, the three projects will operate GE’s 5.5 MW turbines with a rotor diameter of 158m

GE’s 5.5 MW onshore wind turbine. (Credit: Borja Fasi Fernandez, for GE Renewable Energy)

GE Renewable Energy announced today that is has been selected by German company wpd to supply 16 onshore wind turbines to three wind farms to be built in Landkreis Uelzen, Niedersachsen, 100km south-east of Hamburg. With a total installed capacity of 88 MW, the three projects will operate GE’s 5.5 MW turbines with a rotor diameter of 158m. The agreement also includes a 15-year full-service contract with an extension option of another 5 years.

The three wind farms are located within a radius of 20 km. Two projects, Bankewitz and Müssingen, are expected to be commissioned and operational by the end of 2023 while the third one called Flinten is scheduled in the first quarter of 2024. Together, the 3 wind farms will produce enough power to supply electricity to the equivalent of about 90,000 households per year.

“With GE, we have an experienced partner at our side, with whom we have already been able to realize a number of projects,” said Dr. Hartmut Brösamle, COO at wpd. “Our Bankewitz, Müssingen and Flinten wind farms are three further exciting and important projects in the German market for which construction is about to start. We can build on a promising project pipeline with which we will continue to drive forward the expansion of German onshore wind energy.”

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, commented: “wpd is a major investor in wind energy in Germany and around the world. We are thrilled to have been selected by wpd on these three projects which demonstrates our continuous commitment to the German onshore wind market, extends our presence in Europe and confirms the confidence of our customers in our technology.”

GE’s most powerful onshore wind platform includes turbines with power ratings between 4.8 and 6.1 MW, 158- and 164-meter rotor diameters, and various hub heights. Since the introduction of the 4.8-6.1 onshore wind fleet in 2017, GE Renewable Energy has received nearly 9 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally.

Source: Company Press Release