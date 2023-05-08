Worley will provide engineering, design, procurement support, construction and commissioning services for the FEED, detailed design and follow-on phases of the project, along with its design, for a lightweight floating production unit at the project

Worley will provide engineering, design, procurement support, construction and commissioning services for the project. (Credit: eridelrivero from Pixabay)

Australian engineering company Worley has been selected by operator Shell Offshore to provide engineering services for Sparta floating development in the Gulf of Mexico, US.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering, design, procurement support, construction and commissioning services for the FEED, detailed design and follow-on phases of the project.

The engineering company will incorporate its design for a lightweight floating production unit, previously deployed on two other Shell projects.

It will implement a full suite of digital tools to provide its services on the project.

Worley will execute its services through its offices in Houston, Texas and Metairie, Louisiana with support from our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

Worley chief executive officer Chris Ashton said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Shell on this third floating production unit and deliver this repeatable solution for their Gulf of Mexico assets.”

Sparta, previously known as the North Platte field, is located about 170 miles (273km) off the coast of Louisiana, US,

It was discovered in 2012, by Cobalt International Energy, which owned 60% operating interest, while TotalEnergies held the remaining 40% stake.

In April 2018, Cobalt transferred an additional 20% stake in the field to Total, and sold its remaining 40% to Norwegian energy Equinor, after its bankruptcy auction.

Last year, TotalEnergies decided to withdraw from the project and sold its interest in the development to British oil and gas company Shell.

Sparta is currently owned by Shell with 51% interest and Equinor with the remaining 49%.

The two companies intend to advance the project towards a final investment decision (FID), which is expected later this year.