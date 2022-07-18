The project will be delivered by our offices in Metairie and Houston and supported by our engineering teams in India and other strategic locations with offshore skills

Shell's Perdido oil and gas production hub situated in the Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: Photographic Services, Shell International Limited)

Worley has been awarded a three-year contract by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for several of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

We’ll provide professional services in engineering, procurement, project services and support fabrication and construction. We’re supporting Shell’s transition to a digitized and more efficient project delivery model for continued maintenance and improvements of its offshore assets. This aligns with Shell’s work to further reduce the carbon intensity of its GOM production, which is already among the lowest greenhouse gas intensive in the world.

“We’ve worked with Shell for over 30 years. And our ongoing partnership is a real opportunity to create a positive impact on the offshore operations and the communities in the Gulf of Mexico at a time when making sustainable transformation a reality is more important than ever,” said Jim Lenton, Senior Vice President.

Unlocking energy from deepwater

Shell currently operates eight offshore oil and gas facilities across the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater basin. We’ll be focusing on five of these assets: Appomattox, Perdido, Stones, Auger, and Enchilada-Salsa. This contract also allows for further support of the Shell Whale deepwater development, which we’re delivering the greenfield engineering and procurement services works for. The contract also contemplates larger tendered scopes on Shell’s other deepwater assets.

Our work will enable improvements with respect to safety, productivity, sustainability, and operating costs, via more simplified and digitized ways of working. The contract contemplates works of varying size and complexity, ranging from subsea tieback topsides modifications and large modular waterflood installations to asset-equipment upgrades and integrity modifications.

“This project is a great example of how we help our customers optimize the efficiency of their assets on the one hand, while supporting decarbonization initiatives on the other,” said Lenton.

The project will be delivered by our offices in Metairie and Houston and supported by our engineering teams in India and other strategic locations with offshore skills. We’ll be working together with Shell to define the continuous improvement journey of asset operations, energy efficiency over time, and decarbonization solutions. We will be fully utilizing our Worley Sustainable Solutions processes as part of this contract execution.

Source: Company Press Release