Worley to provide project management services for Aramco's unconventional gas projects. (Credit: Worley)

Worley has been awarded two project management service contracts for Aramco’s unconventional gas program in North and South Arabia and Jafurah.

Under the contracts, we will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design support, project management services and construction management services.

The term of both contracts is three years with an option for an extension for a further two years. We will carry out the work from our Al-Khobar and Houston offices.

“Being part of a project that not only looks towards sustainability but also contributes to boosting regional economy demonstrates Worley’s commitment to developing future growth in the location,” said Eissa Aqeeli, Senior Vice President and Location Director, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Source: Company Press Release