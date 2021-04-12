The term of the contract is seven years with an option to extend for three years

Worley awarded maintenance and integrity contract for PDO assets. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

Worley has been awarded a maintenance and integrity contract for services to support Petroleum Development Oman LLC (PDO)’s strategic oil and gas production assets in the South Oman concession region. PDO has selected Worley to work with Arabian Industries Projects LLC. (Arabian Industries Projects) to provide the maintenance and integrity services.

Under the contract, Worley will provide long-term sustaining capital works services such as engineering, project work, field change proposals, process safety management, maintenance and integrity, demolition, shutdown work and digital enhancements.

The term of the contract is seven years with an option to extend for three years. The services will be executed by Worley’s team in Oman.

“Together with Arabian Industries, we are delighted to provide expanded services to PDO. This supports our strategic priority of extending our core long-term maintenance, modification and operations (MMO) business. This contract will also strengthen Worley’s commitment towards in-country value engagement in Oman as well PDO, a strategically important customer,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Source: Company Press Release