Woodside, Timor-Leste sign cooperation agreement for Greater Sunrise LNG project

Australia’s Woodside Energy and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Timor-Leste (MPRM) have formalised a cooperation agreement to pursue studies and activities aimed at advancing a Timor-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Woodside stated that this agreement represents a step forward in its ongoing partnership with Timor-Leste to realise the potential of the Greater Sunrise gas fields.

As per the agreement, MPRM and Woodside will jointly undertake commercial and technical maturation work for an approximately five million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG concept with a helium extraction plant and a domestic gas facility.

These works will run in tandem with discussions on regulatory, fiscal and legal frameworks between the Sunrise joint venture (JV), Timor-Leste and Australian authorities to support the development of the Greater Sunrise fields.

The agreement features a “high-level plan” identifying important activities necessary to advance the ‘TLNG’ project.

According to the plan, initial LNG production could commence between 2032 and 2035, depending on the outcomes of concept selection and investment decisions.

Timor-Leste Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Francisco da Costa Monteiro said: “The TLNG project presents the best economic, social, and strategic benefits for the people of Timor-Leste, and we are committed to working constructively with Woodside, the Greater Sunrise JV and other parties to take the project forward and to make our vision for Greater Sunrise a reality.”

Welcoming the agreement, Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said that it reflected the “next step” in their relationship.

“This work is an extension of last year’s concept study and will address the remaining considerations required to reach concept selection, such as agreeing the most appropriate downstream commercial structure to attract financing and understanding the preferred route of the gas export pipeline.”

MPRM is responsible for overseeing the oil, gas and minerals sectors in Timor-Leste, including licensing and regulation of extractive operations associated with petroleum, natural gas, petrochemicals, minerals and refining.

