Woodside, Pemex commence drilling at Trion field in Gulf of Mexico

A total of 24 wells will be drilled as part of the Trion field campaign. Credit: James Jones Jr./Shutterstock.com.

Woodside Energy, together with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), has begun drilling operations at the Trion field in the ultra-deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The campaign marks a pivotal point in the development of Mexico’s offshore energy sector, according to Woodside.

It will involve the drilling of 24 subsea wells, which will be connected to the Tláloc floating production unit (FPU). Tláloc has a nameplate capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day.

The infrastructure includes subsea systems and export mechanisms designed for safety and efficiency.

Production will be loaded onto the Chalchi floating storage and offloading facility, which is capable of storing up to 950,000 barrels.

Woodside acting CEO Liz Westcott said: “The start of the drilling programme represents a milestone for the Trion Project and for Mexico’s deep-water oil and gas sector. It underscores the strength of our collaboration with Pemex and our shared commitment to delivering this world-class project safely and efficiently.

“Trion is more than a significant resource – it is an opportunity to enhance Mexico’s energy security, build local capability and generate enduring economic value for the country.”

Transocean’s Deepwater Thalassa, an ultra-deepwater drill-ship from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) 12000 series, will undertake the drilling activities. The vessel arrived in Mexican waters on 5 March 2026.

Originally constructed at the DSME shipyard and entering service in 2016, Deepwater Thalassa is supported by logistics services from ports in Tamaulipas.

Located approximately 180km off the Mexican coastline and 30km south of the US/Mexico maritime border, the Trion field lies at a water depth of around 2,500m in the Perdido Fold Belt.

This greenfield development is set to produce Mexico’s first deep-water oil, with the potential to integrate future discoveries into the Trion facilities.

The Trion field was initially discovered by Pemex in 2012.

In 2017, BHP Petroleum, which later merged with Woodside, signed an agreement with Pemex to develop the offshore Mexican field.

Woodside holds a majority stake of 60% in Trion and serves as its operator, while Pemex retains a 40% interest.

Since the project received its final investment decision in 2023, planning and procurement activities have been progressing according to schedule.

Woodside anticipates first oil in 2028.

The economic impact of Trion is expected to be substantial, creating employment opportunities and involving Mexican suppliers more extensively.

Over its lifespan, the project is projected to generate more than $10bn (175.51bn pesos) in taxes and royalties for Mexico.

Woodside vice-president Trion Stephane Drouaud said: “The progress we are seeing at Trion reflects the dedication and expertise of our project team and partners who have worked tirelessly to advance this development.

“From engineering and planning through to drilling execution, the team is safely and systematically moving the project forward.”