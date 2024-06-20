Woodside Energy appoints DeepOcean offshore Senegal. (Credit: DEEPOCEAN)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean is awarded frame agreements by Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V. to provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services for the Sangomar field located offshore Senegal, West Africa.

The Sangomar deepwater oil field is located 100 kilometres south of Dakar, Senegal, and commenced production in June 2024.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, and execution of subsea services such as inspection, survey, intervention, and maintenance, as well as additional services such as underwater inspection of FPSO (UWILD) and standalone ROV operations.

DeepOcean’s local partner, Teranga Oil and Gas Services SARL will play a vital role in delivering the scope of work. As a local Senegalese Service Company, Teranga Oil and Gas shares DeepOcean’s vision of delivering innovative and quality services while maintaining the strictest compliance with local laws and regulations. The partnership is committed to the success of the Sangomar project.

The frame agreements are awarded DeepOcean’s subsidiary, Searov Offshore SAS, which will work jointly with our office in Séte, France, and Teranga Oil and Gas to plan and execute the services.

“We have extensive experience from similar IMR operations offshore West Africa, but this is our first project offshore Senegal and with Woodside. We look forward to being Woodside’s subsea IMR supplier here over the coming years and to demonstrate our competence and extensive pool of specialist subsea tools and underwater assets,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The Sangomar field features a permanently moored FPSO (floating production storage and offloading vessel), along with 24 subsea wells and associated subsea systems. The subsea system comprises of wellheads and subsea trees, in-line tees, manifolds, flowlines and risers, flowline-end terminals, and subsea umbilicals.

“Sangomar is a large and impressive field development, with extensive subsea infrastructure. Our aim is always to inspect and maintain it as effectively as possible, thereby keeping costs and operational disturbances to a minimum for Woodside,” adds Øyvind Mikaelsen.

Today, DeepOcean has operational sites in Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Ghana in West Africa.