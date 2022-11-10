The first phase of Gen2 Energy's plan is to build a 100MW plant with a continuous production of around 45 tonnes of green hydrogen per day

Wood secures FEED for first large-scale green hydrogen production facility in Mosjøen in Norway. (Credit: John Wood Group PLC)

Wood has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) scope for Gen2 Energy’s green hydrogen production facility, located in Mosjøen in northern Norway.

Gen2 Energy is a Norwegian company dedicated to developing, building, owning and operating an integrated value chain for green hydrogen. The company targets having several large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen, making it easy and cost efficient for consumers to adapt to green hydrogen.

As a leader in hydrogen production solutions, Wood will apply its decades of hydrogen expertise and breadth of project implementation capabilities to develop the new 100MW plant – the first large-scale commercial green hydrogen production facility in Norway.

The award follows Wood’s initial conceptualisation of the plant as well as other production facilities that Gen2 Energy is developing to accelerate the distribution of hydrogen produced in Norway via zero-emission renewable energy to the UK and across Europe.

Due to good access to low-priced electricity, Mosjøen in Vefsn municipality in northern Norway is an excellent place for large-scale production of green hydrogen. The first phase of Gen2 Energy’s plan is to build a 100MW plant with a continuous production of around 45 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Lars Fredrik Bakke, Wood’s Vice President of Norway, said: “We are excited to support Gen2 Energy and enable the acceleration of green hydrogen production in Norway. With our deep domain expertise in hydrogen projects, we are well positioned to support the delivery of large-scale production facilities which will play a critical role in enabling a transition to a lower carbon energy mix. We look forward to building our relationship with Gen2 Energy to support their continued growth and uniting in our shared ambition to create a greener, more sustainable future.”

Jonas Meyer, CEO of Gen2 Energy, said: “The contract with Wood represents a milestone in Gen2 Energy’s targeted work to realise large-scale production of green hydrogen in Norway. In close collaboration with Wood, we will build a facility that turns green hydrogen into a commercial product for markets in Norway and northern Europe. Gen2 Energy’s hydrogen expertise matches very well with Wood’s industrial project capabilities.”

This contract will be delivered by Wood’s existing teams in Norway, with support from the company’s global experts from within its operations and projects business units. Wood will execute the FEED study jointly with personnel from Gen2 Energy.

Source: Company Press Release