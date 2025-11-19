Wood secures EPC contract for West Qurna 1 oilfield in Iraq 

Wood will undertake EPC works across the West Qurna 1 development. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Wood, a UK-based provider of technical services to the energy sector, has secured a contract from PetroChina for the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq.

Under the contract, Wood will undertake engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works across the West Qurna 1 development.

This extends the company’s decade-long support for one of the world’s largest crude developments and supports Iraq’s energy goals, stated Wood.

Wood plans to deliver the contract by utilising nearly 200 of its employees based in Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wood Europe, Middle East and Africa operations president Ellis Renforth said: “The West Qurna 1 field underpins the nation’s energy security and contributes significantly to its economic resilience.

“This contract award deepens our decade-long partnership at West Qurna 1 and reflects the continued trust placed in Wood to deliver complex energy solutions in Iraq.

“We are proud to combine our global expertise with a strong local workforce to help support Iraq’s energy ambitions.”

West Qurna 1 is located approximately 50km north-west of Basra and is estimated to hold more than 20 billion barrels (bbbl) of recoverable reserves.

The oilfield is considered a core part of Iraq’s strategy to sustain and potentially increase crude output to global markets.

In 2024, ExxonMobil ceased operations at West Qurna 1, transferring its responsibilities to PetroChina, which now owns the biggest share in the oilfield.

West Qurna 1, in addition to around 20bbbl of proven crude deposits, has a production rate of nearly 550,000 barrels per day.

ExxonMobil’s decision to exit the oilfield followed its earlier departure from the Pirman gas block in Kurdistan, north Iraq.

In September this year, Wood accepted a $291.5m (£216m) conditional takeover bid from Dubai-based Sidara, ending a year-long process that involved several offers.