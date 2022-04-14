The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility is specifically designed for the processing of hydrocarbons and the storage of oil before being transported to markets around the world

Wood awarded contract for first oil development offshore Senegal. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

Wood has been awarded a contract by Woodside Energy for the Sangomar FPSO development, located 100km south of Dakar, Senegal.

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility is specifically designed for the processing of hydrocarbons and the storage of oil before being transported to markets around the world. On completion in 2023, the FPSO will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil, which will provide revenue to help deliver sustainable long-term economic and social benefits for Senegal.

A multidisciplinary Wood team will implement a combined production management system (PMS) and virtual metering system (VMS) at the Sangomar FPSO control room and Woodside’s onshore offices in Senegal and Perth, leveraging Wood’s digital capabilities and Virtuoso® platform.

The Virtuoso® PMS and VMS will provide real-time monitoring of the production system together with decision support for complex operations and advanced surveillance for hydrate and wax management. The PMS will ensure continuity of production and minimised flaring which reduces the greenhouse gas emissions and methane intensity of Sangomar. Further, the VMS minimises the number of subsea flow meters required for the development.

As a leading process digital twin, Virtuoso monitors and optimises over 30% of the world’s LNG systems using multiphase flow models combined with real-time data, delivering a real-time decision support system to monitor, control, optimise and plan production operations from pore to transmission systems.

Prabu Parthasarathy, Vice President, Intelligent Operations at Wood, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our longstanding relationship with Woodside following the award of this new contract. As one of Africa’s leading natural gas markets, boasting over 450 billion cubic meters of reserves, Senegal is aiming to establish itself as a regional gas producer and exporter. We are proud to be part of this first-of-its-kind project for Senegal, which will play a key role in helping to achieve this goal.”

The recent contract win follows on from Wood’s ongoing work with Woodside executing the flow assurance design analysis for the Sangomar FPSO Development, drawing on its extensive experience of complex operations of the field which include hydrate and wax management, hot oil and dead oil circulation, and gas lift optimisation.

Source: Company Press Release