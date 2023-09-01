As part of the ASTI framework, Wood will design, procure and construct the underground cables and overhead and transmission lines needed to redevelop the transmission network in the north of Scotland between now and 2030

Wood appointed preferred bidder by SSEN to boost the movement of renewable energy across Great Britain. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Wood has been selected as a preferred bidder on Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) Transmission’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework. This investment will support the upgrade of the onshore power transmission infrastructure to support future energy demand.

As part of the ASTI framework, Wood will design, procure and construct the underground cables and overhead and transmission lines needed to redevelop the transmission network in the north of Scotland between now and 2030. This investment will ultimately support the movement of renewable energy across Great Britain.

Jim Shaughnessy, President – Oil, Gas & Power Projects at Wood, said: “Building on our strong legacy of delivering power transmission and distribution projects for SSEN, we are delighted to have been selected as a preferred bidder for this strategically significant framework.

“This investment by SSEN is a clear step forward to achieve energy security and stability across the UK and will help accelerate the pace of upgrading transmission lines. Our extensive knowledge and skills will ensure the speed and scale needed to build the critical infrastructure required to meet the increasing demand on the grid as we connect in new sources of green power.”

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of SSEN Transmission, said: “Our Pathway to 2030 network redevelopment programme will play a huge role in delivering Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets and the selection of this group of preferred bidders for crucial elements of that redevelopment work is a massive step forward in delivering that.

“As we aim to conclude contract negotiations in the coming weeks and months, we look forward to working with each of the selected contractors in the delivery of our ‘Pathway to 2030’projects.

“Not only will this work support the delivery of UK and Scottish Government net zero and energy security targets, but our forthcoming investments will provide significant local and national economic opportunities, helping unleash the economic potential of the north of Scotland.”

The first reimbursable contracts for design services are expected to be awarded in Q3 of 2023 and will be delivered by Wood’s UK projects team.

Source: Company Press Release