ENABL intends to continue its global expansion with operations soon to open in the US and France. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

The new global player in the wind industry, ENABL A/S, which became a reality on 1 March 2021 after the merger of four Danish companies, is expanding its business in Chennai, India, to satisfy customers’ long-standing desire for the presence of expert consultants in India. This is based on the customers’ desire for the company to have specialized consultants in India.

ENABL A/S is already operating in Chennai with 25 employees so far and with Consulting & Outsourcing as the first business area in India. The next step is to expand with production and service, which ENABL already has in Denmark and China.

ENABL Consulting and Outsourcing CCO, Henrik Mathiesen, says about the expansion in India:

“We want to service our customers as we already do from Denmark, Bulgaria and Ukraine. I am very pleased that we can meet the strong growth in the market and satisfy our customer’s desire for our presence in India. In this way, we improve our service and increase our contribution to the global green transition. The wind industry is growing globally, and there is good growth potential in the market, which we are fulfilling by opening the Chennai-office.”

Many engineering consultants in Chennai

The Chennai branch recently opened, and ENABL’s Country Manager for India, Dan Moritz, expects growth and wants to see the entire ENABL value chain in India. In addition to offering consultants, ENABL also wants to offer production and service to customers.

“When we develop a product, for instance a blade yoke, we would like to be able to offer service to customers afterwards. In a year, we aim to employ 50 people, and we are now in the process of hiring another 10 employees,” says Dan Moritz.

In the state of Tamil Nadu, where Chennai is the capital, approximately 175,000 engineers are trained every year (2019) at 552 educational institutions. In Denmark, approximately 3,249 engineers are trained every year.

“In our digital society, it is easy to collaborate with consultants in India and other countries, and because of the time difference, our Indian colleagues work when we go home. India is very committed to the green transition, so we see tremendous opportunities in the long term,” says Dan Moritz.

ENABL A/S will continue its global expansion with operations soon to open in the US and France.

Source: Company Press Release