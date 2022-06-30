Louisiana Energy Gateway will facilitate delivery of natural gas to Gulf Coast customers including LNG terminals

Williams reaches final investment decision on Louisiana Energy Gateway Project. (Credit: Johannes Rupf from Pixabay)

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it has reached a final investment decision on its clean energy project, the Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG), which will gather 1.8 Bcf/d of natural gas produced in the Haynesville basin for delivery to premium markets, including Transco, industrial markets and growing LNG export demand along the Gulf Coast. Williams intends to create opportunities to pursue additional market access projects as well as develop carbon capture and storage infrastructure that will further decarbonize the natural gas value chain. The project is expected to go into service in late 2024.

“The Louisiana Energy Gateway is a key component of our low carbon, wellhead to water strategy, proving up what an important role natural gas can play in reducing emissions, lowering costs and providing secure and reliable energy at home and around the world,” said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. “By leveraging our scale, value chain integration and unique capabilities, we are unlocking capacity for Haynesville production growth and facilitating the delivery of next gen gas to meet the climate goals and the energy needs of our customers and our country.”

This announcement further supports Williams’ recently announced partnerships with Context Labs, Encino Environmental and Satlantis, whose technology solutions will be integrated into the project and will enable the measurement of end-to-end, verifiable and transparent emissions data to demonstrate the low carbon benefits of produced and delivered Haynesville natural gas.

“Williams is committed to incorporating emerging technologies to deliver the next generation of natural gas. With LEG, we are pleased to be able to offer an infrastructure solution that integrates real time emissions monitoring and emissions reduction strategies. LEG is also ideally positioned to incorporate carbon capture and storage as a further decarbonizing solution for natural gas production in the rapidly growing Haynesville basin,” said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president, Corporate Strategic Development for Williams.

Earlier this year, Williams signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Quantum Energy Partners to form a joint venture that will enable Quantum to become an equity investor and partner in the project. The partnership brings together Williams’ expertise as a leading developer and operator of clean energy infrastructure with Quantum’s abilities as a leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors.

