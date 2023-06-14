The cooling systems will greatly improve safety margins at the site by ensuring stable heat removal and effective containment depressurization in the case of an accident

Westinghouse strengthens nuclear safety in Ukraine with advanced cooling system upgrades at Energoatom’s VVER-440 reactors. (Credit: Energoatom)

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today it has signed a contract with Energoatom to design, manufacture and deliver Long-Term Containment Cooling Systems as part of the modernization of Rivne Nuclear Power Plant Units 1 and 2 in northern Ukraine. The cooling systems will greatly improve safety margins at the site by ensuring stable heat removal and effective containment depressurization in the case of an accident.

This is the first time Westinghouse will deliver Long-Term Containment Cooling Systems (LCCS) to support Severe Accident Management at Russian-designed VVER-440 reactors. The LCCSs will be manufactured by Westinghouse, using the company’s patented solution specifically designed for the global VVER-440 fleet, then delivered to Rivne next year.

“This contract is part of our commitment to helping Ukraine secure a reliable, safe energy future,” said Dan Sumner, President of Westinghouse Operating Plant Services. “Safety upgrades like the Long-Term Containment Cooling Systems will improve the safety of Energoatom’s VVER-440 reactors for decades to come.”

This major engineering contract strengthens a longstanding strategic partnership between Westinghouse and Energoatom that includes supplying all VVER nuclear fuel for the country’s operating reactor fleet and collaborating on the deployment of nine new AP1000® reactors in Ukraine.

Westinghouse’s Operating Plant Services delivers world-class equipment, technology and site management to nuclear facilities across the world. Westinghouse supplies more than 100,000 parts and products annually to operators to keep nuclear power plants running safely and reliably while extending long-term operations, and design state-of-the-art technologies to minimize planned refueling and maintenance outages.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle.

Source: Company Press Release