Westinghouse signs agreement to acquire BHI Energy. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BHI Energy. Incorporating the industry-recognized excellence of BHI’s service quality and customer partnerships, Westinghouse will expand its global capabilities and expertise in nuclear plant maintenance and modification services, industrial, power delivery, and complementary renewables including solar, wind and hydro power.

“Creating customer value and supporting the complete lifecycle of nuclear operations is a key part of our strategy. Combining these complementary organizations will further strengthen our ability to serve the nuclear operating fleet through an expanded presence in our core business while setting a new standard in outage and maintenance efficiencies,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the BHI team to Westinghouse.”

BHI serves customers mainly across the United States and Canada with more than 8,500 team members during peak seasonal activity.

The transaction is fully funded by Westinghouse and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Source: Company Press Release