The AP1000 reactor offers the highest operability within the nuclear industry and continues to set industry records in the ease and duration of commissioning and refueling outages, as well as outstanding availability factors

Westinghouse and Hyundai Engineering & Construction explore nuclear energy projects, sign strategic cooperation agreement. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Westinghouse Electric Company and Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly participate in global AP1000® plant opportunities. The signing ceremony at Hyundai E&C headquarters was led by Yoon Young-Joon, President and CEO of Hyundai E&C, and David Durham, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems, along with officials from both companies.

Yoon Young-Joon, CEO of Hyundai E&C said, “The Strategic Cooperation agreement enables Hyundai E&C to have an opportunity to demonstrate our exceptional engineering, procurement and construction capabilities applied to Westinghouse’s AP1000 plant. Also, Hyundai’s presence in the green energy sector is expected to grow by jointly participating in the global conventional nuclear power plant projects led by Westinghouse.”

“Westinghouse’s proven AP1000® technology leads the industry in safety and operational performance; we look forward to collaborating with Hyundai E&C, a global EPC leader, on future AP1000 plant projects to jointly help countries achieve their decarbonization and energy security objectives,” said David Durham, President, Westinghouse Energy Systems.

The AP1000 reactor offers the highest operability within the nuclear industry and continues to set industry records in the ease and duration of commissioning and refueling outages, as well as outstanding availability factors. Additionally, the AP1000 plant has unique, fully passive safety features making it the safest nuclear reactor in the world. This advanced Generation III+ technology is the result of over 60 years of Westinghouse’s successful design and operation of nuclear power plants.

Source: Company Press Release