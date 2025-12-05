West Wits opens Qala Shallows underground gold mine in South Africa

First gold pour from the Qala Shallows mine is set for March 2026. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

West Wits Mining has officially inaugurated the Qala Shallows gold mine west of Johannesburg in South Africa.

This commissioning marks the country’s first new underground gold mine in 15 years and ushers in a new phase of growth for the Witwatersrand Basin project (WBP).

The opening ceremony was attended by senior representatives including the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, the Australian High Commissioner Tegan Brink, Minerals Council South Africa CEO Mzila Mthenjane, community leaders, project partners, investors and media.

West Wits CEO and group managing director Rudi Deysel said: “For years, many believed the Central Rand had reached the end of its mining life, but Qala Shallows shows that with rigorous geological work, clear planning and disciplined execution – and strong cooperation between government and business – new underground gold mines can still be developed in this district.

“The Witwatersrand built Johannesburg and shaped our economy, and it still holds substantial potential for the future.”

Since a team mobilised in July 2025, Qala Shallows is said to have progressed rapidly, achieving all key development milestones.

The project brought its first ore to surface in October and the underground infrastructure required for initial production is complete.

A growing surface stockpile is already in place and is expected to reach around 30,000 tonnes.

First gold pour from the Qala Shallows mine is set for March 2026. The mine has a projected life-of-mine of 17 years.

Deysel added: “This project would not have been possible without the support of government, our lenders, our host communities and our industry partners. Together we have brought a new mine to life in one of the world’s most historic gold districts, and today Qala Shallows starts a fresh chapter for the Witwatersrand and for South African gold mining.”

The mine is expected to reach steady-state output of approximately 70,000oz per year for 12 years.

The total economic contribution to South Africa is forecast to exceed $1.15bn (R19.46bn), with direct employment surpassing 1,000 jobs during phase one.

With operations commencing at Qala Shallows, West Wits shifts from a developer to a producer, strengthening its long-term commitment to South Africa and the broader Witwatersrand Basin project, which contains a mineral resource estimate of more than five million ounces.

Qala Shallows is the initial phase of a staged development strategy that is expected to include additional areas such as Bird Reef Central.

These ongoing and future developments will support West Wits’ long-term goal, Project 200, which aims to achieve 200,000oz per annum.