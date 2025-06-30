Wesdome Gold Mines completes acquisition of Angus Gold. (Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) and Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS, OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus”) are pleased to announce the successful acquisition by Wesdome of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angus not already owned by Wesdome pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”). The Arrangement became effective as of today’s date, resulting in Angus becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesdome. In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement, former Angus shareholders, excluding Wesdome, have received $0.62 in cash plus 0.0096 of a Wesdome share for each Angus common share previously held.

“The acquisition of the prospective Angus property adjacent to our Eagle River Mine represents an exciting addition to our portfolio, enhancing our long-term growth potential through greenfield opportunities,” said Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This regional land package consolidation supports our disciplined growth strategy, and we’re pleased to welcome key members of the Angus team as we work to unlock meaningful value for our shareholders.”