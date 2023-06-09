Under the contract, Weatherford will deploy its Drilling Services portfolio, which includes a suite of technology that combines world-class services, real-time information analysis, and innovative drilling tools to maximize efficiency in any environment

Weatherford awarded drilling services contract from Aramco. (Credit: James Armbruster from Pixabay)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced it has been awarded a three-year contract with Aramco to deliver drilling services.

Under the contract, Weatherford will deploy its Drilling Services portfolio, which includes a suite of technology that combines world-class services, real-time information analysis, and innovative drilling tools to maximize efficiency in any environment. Deploying these service and technology offerings will add value to Aramco’s drilling operations by minimizing OPEX, reducing risks, and optimizing production.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, commented, “This award further showcases the value of Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of drilling technologies. This award presents an opportunity to continue to serve our customers’ evolving needs to meet the ever-increasing demand for the company’s upstream drilling activities. We are excited to continue this long-term business relationship with Aramco.”

Source: Company Press Release