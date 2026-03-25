A visualisation of the Baltic Data Centre Campus. Credit: PRNewsfoto/WBS Power.

WBS Power is set to develop a 3.2GW hyperscale data centre campus in Lublewo in Poland’s Pomerania region.

The Baltic Data Centre Campus has already secured grid connection conditions for the complete capacity and is due to be built in four phases of 800MW each.

The company will design, integrate and deliver extensive, stable and low-emission energy systems that will underpin the growth of AI, high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure.

WBS Power carried out several months of preparatory work including investment planning, site selection and acquiring land for the development.

The location near one of Poland’s largest power substations was chosen to allow scalable operations and access to sufficient energy resources.

The power input for the campus will combine conventional sources with renewable energy and is expected to include nuclear power at a later stage.

Each phase of the project will provide new energy infrastructure to accommodate AI-related workloads and integrate renewable energy sources, along with battery energy storage systems.

Preparatory activities for all phases are expected to conclude by the end of 2027, with the first data centre unit set to begin operations in 2028/29.

WBS Power CEO Maciej Marcjanik said: “This will be the largest project of its kind in Poland and one of the largest in Europe.

“The integration of renewable energy and energy storage with digital infrastructure will be a key pillar of competitiveness for next-generation hyperscale projects.”

In addition to its Polish venture, WBS Power is developing the 500MW Finsterwalde Data Centre project in Finsterwalde, Germany.

The project responds to demand for large-scale data centres that are integrated with national energy systems.

WBS Power’s current projects in Poland and Germany form part of a broader shift towards new infrastructure supporting AI development across Europe.