The system is set to be operational by 2028. Credit: Wärtsilä.

Technology company Wärtsilä is set to provide a significant energy storage system in Australia, marking its second DC-coupled project in the country.

Reportedly, this will be the largest DC-coupled hybrid battery system within the national electricity market, showcasing an increasing trend towards the hybridisation of storage assets alongside co-located renewable generation.

This project is set to become operational by 2028, with the ability to provide power to up to 120,000 homes and businesses, helping Australia to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2045.

Wärtsilä is set to book the order in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The hybrid battery system architecture integrates solar generation with battery storage through a DC/DC converter to minimise energy losses and harness solar power that would otherwise be curtailed.

This method enhances project economics and system efficiency while also contributing to overall grid stability, especially as solar and wind curtailment becomes more common.

Wärtsilä Energy Storage global sales management vice-president David Hebert said: “This project is significantly larger than our earlier DC-coupled project, underscoring the need for this type of technology in expanding at scale.

“It’s particularly exciting to work on the largest DC-coupled project in the country; DC-coupled technology is a breakthrough for hybrid renewable plants and a critical step towards establishing a financially viable renewable energy future.

“The project is a prime example of how hybrid renewable energy and storage solutions can help stabilise Australia’s grid while advancing decarbonisation goals.”

The project has secured approval for its generator performance standards, which is seen as essential for the large-scale integration of renewable energy generation and storage.

Additionally, the project benefits from a 20-year service agreement.

Wärtsilä’s advanced control and optimisation technology, particularly its Greensmith Energy Management System (GEMS) software, will play a central role in the project, overseeing the integration of the energy storage system and solar assets with the grid’s connection requirements.

The GEMS hybrid power plant controller facilitates coordination between the solar farm and storage system.

The project marks the company’s ninth battery energy storage system site in Australia, enhancing its presence with a total capacity of 1.5GW.