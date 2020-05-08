Wärtsilä will deliver eight of the 31SG engines for the plant

Wärtsilä and DREWAG officials at the ground-breaking ceremony. (Credit: DREWAG)

Finnish company Wärtsilä has announced the start of construction on a 90MW combined heat and power plant in Dresden-Reick, Germany.

Wärtsilä had secured the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract last January, from DREWAG, a local public utility. With the power plant, the utility aims to secure reliable energy supply for the city of Dresden.

The power plant will feature Wärtsilä’s 31SG gas engines, generating up to 90MW of electrical power as well as 85MW of district heating output for the city.

Currently, the foundation works are going on at the plant. Wärtsilä will deliver eight of the 31SG engines in late summer this year and the power plant is expected to be operational by next year.

Besides, the construction of the plant, Wärtsilä will also maintain the plant under a guaranteed asset performance solution for ten years, with an option to extend it by five more years.

Wärtsilä Europe Energy Business Director Pekka Tolonen said: “We are very excited about this major CHP project. It represents an important milestone for us in the German market with our new and extremely flexible Wärtsilä 31SG engines.

“It is great that DREWAG has committed to applying the latest flexible power generation technology, which enables the share of renewables to be increased by ensuring that the plant will start very quickly and operate reliably in variable conditions.”

Wärtsilä 31SG engines to operate on natural gas at the DREWAG’s plant

The eight engines to be supplied by Wärtsilä’s will operate on natural gas at the plant.

At DREWAG’s plant, the engines could reach full output from the start withing five minutes and can synchronize with the grid in less than 30 seconds to offer immediate balancing of the grid.

Recently, the Finland-based technology company has signed a maintenance and optional operational advisory service agreement for a 57.6MW power plant with Argentina’s energy company.