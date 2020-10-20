The solution will provide much needed flexibility and reliable grid support and will allow the further integration of energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power

Wärtsilä GridSolv Max is a standardised solution that provides flexible and modular storage for the core hardware assets within our energy storage systems. (Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation)

The technology group Wärtsilä has received a repeat energy storage system order totalling 90 MW / 90 MWh from an existing South East Asian customer. The solution will provide much needed flexibility and reliable grid support and will allow the further integration of energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2020.

The system includes Wärtsilä’s propriety software and hardware solutions. The company’s GridSolv Max solution is a standardised solution that provides flexible and modular storage for the core hardware assets within Wärtsilä energy storage systems, including batteries, a safety and fire system, and inverters. Wärtsilä’s GEMS, the leading sophisticated energy management platform, provides the smart digital controls that optimise the entire storage system, enabling reliable, resilient power supply.

“This contract represents a further endorsement of Wärtsilä’s EPC capabilities, which have been sharpened with experience from similar regional projects. Our speed of execution and the coordination between the teams involved provides the support demanded and delivers an optimised solution to the customer,” commented Nicolas Leong, Wärtsilä Energy Business Director, North and South East Asia.

In 2018, the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed to meeting 23 percent of its primary energy needs from renewable sources by 2025. This target has encouraged the region to leverage its abundant wind and solar resources as a means of reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. This latest Wärtsilä energy storage project will help provide the flexibility and reliability required in supporting the region’s transition to renewable energy, and to deliver important grid support as electricity demand increases along with economic development.

Wärtsilä’s GEMS platform can react almost instantaneously to smooth the integration of renewables, thereby enabling the grid to become more responsive and stable. With GEMS, grid operators can rely on renewables for baseload power.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in South East Asia with a total installed capacity above 9000 MW of which 2000 MW were executed as EPC delivery including approximately 300 MW of energy storage.

Source: Company Press Release