Vikram Solar commissions 5GW solar module manufacturing plant in India

Vikram Solar’s total manufacturing capacity reaches 9.5GW with the expansion. Credit: huang yi fei/Shutterstock.com.

Vikram Solar has commissioned its new manufacturing facility in Vallam in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, increasing its advanced module production capacity by 5GW.

With this expansion, Vikram Solar’s total manufacturing capacity reaches 9.5GW, strengthening its position in automated solar module manufacturing in India and supporting the nation’s solar energy goals.

Covering an area of 27,000m², the Vallam solar module manufacturing plant represents a major technological leap for India’s clean energy sector.

The facility incorporates next-generation automation, intelligent robotics, advanced material-handling systems, and built-in quality checks.

The automation at Vallam enhances manufacturing precision, increases throughput, and improves process reliability, according to the company.

The plant is built on TOPCon technology and is compatible with M10, G12, and G12R formats, highlighting Vikram Solar’s focus on futureproof technology.

All modules produced are designed to comply with Tier-1 and international quality standards.

The Vallam facility adds to the company’s existing presence in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, and follows the recent foundation ceremony for the upcoming Gangaikondan facility.

These sites form part of Vikram Solar’s strategy to anchor advanced solar manufacturing and green technology innovation in the state.

Vikram Solar chair and managing director Gyanesh Chaudhary said: “Vallam is a defining milestone for Vikram Solar and for India’s solar manufacturing story. Commissioning this 5GW facility within the year was a bold commitment, and delivering on it signals our readiness for the scale, speed, and innovation the next decade demands.

“As we complete over 20 years in this industry, this facility reflects our intent to shape what comes next: advanced manufacturing, automation-led quality, and technology platforms that become new benchmarks for the sector. Vallam strengthens India’s value chain, and it reinforces our confidence that Indian clean tech can lead globally, not just participate.”

Modules produced at the Vallam facility will be distributed throughout India, serving utility-scale developers, commercial and industrial customers, and distributed generation projects as India progresses towards its renewable energy targets.