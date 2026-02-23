Vestas to supply turbines for Vanguard West offshore wind project

Each turbine is rated at 15MW with a rotor diameter of 236m. Credit: ©Vestas.

Vestas has signed a contract to supply turbines for RWE’s 1.38GW Vanguard West offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the agreement, Vestas will deliver and commission 92 turbines, each rated at 15MW with a rotor diameter of 236m, at a site located approximately 47km off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia.

RWE, in partnership with investment firm KKR, is targeting a final investment decision in summer 2026 and expects to bring the project into operation in 2029.

Vestas will also maintain the turbines through a five-year comprehensive service contract, followed by an additional long-term operational support arrangement.

Once completed, Vanguard West is projected to supply electricity to around 1.5 million UK homes annually.

Power generated from the site will reach the onshore grid via purpose-built export cable infrastructure.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe and Global Offshore president Nils de Baar said: “The momentum behind offshore wind in Europe is building with the UK Government stepping up its commitment in AR7 and projects like Norfolk Vanguard West moving forward. This combination of industry partnership and government commitment sends a powerful signal about the UK’s determination to drive forward its renewable energy ambitions.

“We are delighted to collaborate with RWE on the Norfolk Vanguard West project. The project strengthens the UK’s long-term energy security goals and helps the consumer with lower energy prices.”

The announcement comes after RWE secured a contract for difference during Allocation Round 7.

RWE Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “Following RWE’s success in Allocation Round 7 and our joint partnering with KKR, this turbine supply agreement marks a further important step towards delivering the Vanguard West project.

“Given RWE’s significant offshore experience, we are delighted to be partnering with Vestas, who have extensive expertise in turbine manufacture and delivery.”

Recently, Vestas was selected to supply and install wind turbines for the 26MW Kapuni Wind Farm in Taranaki, New Zealand, a project designed to connect renewable electricity generation with green hydrogen production.