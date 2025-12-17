Vestas to supply turbines for Dom Inocêncio wind complex in Brazil

The project is set to commence construction in 2026. Credit: WINDCOLORS/Shutterstock.com.

Vestas has received a turbine supply order of 828MW from a renewable energy company Casa dos Ventos for the Dom Inocêncio wind complex in Brazil.

The project will be located in the south-central region of Piauí, a state renowned for its strong wind resources.

The Dom Inocêncio project will comprise of 184 V150-4.5MW turbines, reinforcing an eight-year collaboration between the Vestas and Casa dos Ventos.

This project is set to commence construction in 2026, with commissioning expected in 2028.

Under the agreement, Vestas will supply the turbines, oversee construction, and provide operation and maintenance services for 25 years as part of an active output management 5000 service contract.

The announcement is the first key development in Brazil’s wind sector since 2023, according to Vestas’ press release.

Casa dos Ventos executive director Lucas Araripe said: “Through our partnership with Vestas, we are bringing solutions that deliver the reliability and performance required for a project of this magnitude.

“This new agreement is yet another demonstration of our commitment to supporting the expansion of Brazil’s renewable energy matrix. In addition to driving the country’s energy transition, our investment will also significantly boost the socioeconomic development of the region.”

With a total investment exceeding 5bn reais ($918.89m), the Dom Inocêncio wind complex is set to be one of the largest in Brazil, capable of generating enough energy to supply around two million homes.

The project aims to strengthen Brazil’s energy security, expand the share of renewable sources in the national energy portfolio, and promote socioeconomic development in Piauí.

During its construction and operation, the project is anticipated to generate more than 8,500 direct and indirect jobs, boost local supply chains, and deliver significant benefits to the surrounding region.

Vestas Latin America president Eduardo Ricotta said: “Receiving Casa dos Ventos’ trust once again for a project of this magnitude is a great source of pride for us. Casa dos Ventos is a key player in expanding renewable generation in Brazil.

“It is an honour to support a partner that shares the same ambition: to develop projects that drive the energy transition, expand access to clean energy, and foster socioeconomic growth in the regions where they operate.”

Last month, Vestas signed four wind turbine supply contracts totalling 200MW across Germany and Italy.