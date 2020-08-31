Vestas will supply, install and commission 93 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the projects

Vestas to supply turbines for two wind projects in Brazil. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has received an order to supply turbines with a capacity of 409MW for two wind projects in Brazil.

The order was placed by joint venture between Votorantim Energia and CPP Investments, a Canadian fund, for the wind projects Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III to be located in Serra do Inácio, in the state of Piauí, in the country.

As per the order, Vestas will supply, install and commission 93 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines. It also includes 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) services for optimised performance of the turbines during their lifetime, which is until 2040.

When operational, the two wind projects will increase the portfolio of Votorantim Energia and CPP Investments joint venture to nearly 1GW in the region.

Vestas to begin turbine installation for the projects in second half of 2021

Vestas Brazil sales director Eric Gomes said: “The turbines that we will supply to the Ventos do Piauí wind farm are the symbol of which is the most modern and innovative in the Brazilian wind sector, with a platform with technology that has been improved and proven over ten years.

“This project shows not only Votorantim Energia’s confidence in the excellence of our work, but also a shared vision of a sustainable future. The search for innovation is part of the essence of Vestas and is one of the reasons that makes us global leaders in sustainable solutions.”

Turbine installation is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year, with commissioning planned for 2022.

Few days ago, Vestas has received an order from SSE Renewables to supply 103 of its V117-4.2MW turbines in 4.3 MWPower Optimised Mode for its Viking wind project to be located on Shetland Islands in the Northern Atlantic.

To provide long-term services for the wind farm, the turbine-maker is planning to establish a Shetland-based service centre, which will also provide jobs to the locals.