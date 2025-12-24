Vestas secures seven wind turbine orders for 273MW capacity in Germany

The orders include service agreements for these projects, ranging from 20 to 25 years. Credit: Miha Creative/Shutterstock.com.

Vestas has secured seven new wind turbine orders for a total capacity of 273MW, intended for projects located across several regions in Germany.

The orders, booked for the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) intake, are scheduled for delivery and commissioning between the first quarter and the fourth quarter of 2027.

The projects include Presen-Burgstaaken, developed by Windkraft Presen-Burgstaaken, with 43MW capacity, using seven V162-6.2MW turbines.

Projekt Projektierungsgesellschaft für regenerative Energiesysteme has ordered turbines for the Oldenbroker Feld Niederort project, totalling 49MW.

This project will use six V162-7.2MW turbines and one V150-5.6MW turbine.

Iterra Energy has ordered eight V150-6.0MW turbines, totalling 48MW, for the Frielendorf-Waltersberg project, and four V150-6.0MW turbines, totalling 24MW for the Frielendorf-Dorheim project.

JUWI has placed order for five V162-6.2MW and one V162-7.2MW turbines for the Arneburg Sanne project, totalling 38MW. It has also ordered four V162-6.2MW turbines for the Reichenbach-Steegen project, for a total of 25MW.

Vestas has also received an order from an undisclosed customer for turbines totalling 46MW, for the Günstedt 2 project. This includes three V172-7.2MW, three V162-6.2MW, and one V150-6.0MW turbines.

The orders include service agreements for these projects, ranging from 20 to 25 years, with tiered service agreements, AOM 4000 and AOM 5000 in place.

Recently, Vestas received a turbine supply order of 828MW from Casa dos Ventos for the Dom Inocêncio wind complex in Brazil.

The project, located in Piauí and will consist of 184 V150-4.5 MW turbines.

Vestas has also received new orders with a combined capacity of 191MW, for projects by Uhl Windkraft, Wpd, and a consortium of FW LUBIEŃ 1 and Greenvolt Power Group, in Germany and Poland.