Vestas is involved in both the onshore and offshore wind sector. Credit: Carlos Cid/Shutterstock.com.

Vestas has signed four wind turbine supply contracts totalling 200MW across Germany and Italy.

The company confirmed these agreements as part of its fourth-quarter (Q4) order intake.

Vestas will supply ten V172-7.2MW turbines to Enertrag SE, with a total capacity of 72MW, for the Schenkenberg IV + V project in Germany. The contract also includes a 25-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with commissioning starting in Q1 2027.

The second contract in Germany comprises eight V162-6.2MW units totalling 50MW and is on a 20-year AOM 4000 service agreement.

These turbines will be supplied to Windpark Niederlungwitz Struktur’s Niederlungwitz site.

The turbine deliveries are set for Q3 2026 and commissioning will begin in Q2 2027.

The contract in Germany is for the Wulkow-Booßen scheme, for which Vestas will deliver eight V150-6.0MW turbines summing up to 48MW and AOM 4000 service for 25 years.

This order has been placed by Energiekontor and Loscon, with deliveries being planned for Q1 2027 and commissioning in Q2 2027.

In Italy, the Castronovo di Sicilia project ordered by PLT will receive five V162-6.0MW turbines, totalling 30MW. This contract also includes a 20-year AOM 5000 service deal.

Delivery and commissioning are due in Q4 2026.

Vestas focuses on designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing of both onshore and offshore wind turbines worldwide.

The company has installed more than 193GW of wind turbines across 88 countries.

This August, Vestas received an order from an undisclosed customer to provide turbines for a 128MW wind project in Chile.