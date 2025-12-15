Vestas secures 191MW wind turbine orders in Germany and Poland

The company is said to have installed over 197GW of wind turbines across 88 countries. Credit: David Andres Gutierrez/Shutterstock.com.

Vestas has announced new wind turbine orders in Germany and Poland, with a combined capacity of 191MW, as part of its fourth-quarter (Q4) intake.

The Vestas wind turbine orders include projects by Uhl Windkraft, Wpd, and a consortium of FW LUBIEŃ 1 and Greenvolt Power Group.

Uhl Windkraft has ordered 11 V172-7.2MW turbines for the Schnabelwaid project in Germany, totalling 79MW.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Delivery for this project is projected to commence in Q1 2027, with commissioning scheduled to start in Q3 2027.

This contract also includes a 25-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Wpd has ordered 80MW repowering capacity for the Reinstedt project in Germany.

This order utilises 11 V162-6.2MW turbines and two V150-6.0MW machines, and it includes a 15- year AOM 4000 service agreement.

Deliveries for the Reinstedt project are expected to start in Q2 2026, with commissioning due to begin in Q4 2026.

FW LUBIEŃ 1 and Greenvolt Power Group have ordered eight V150-4.0MW turbines for the 32MW Lubień project in Poland.

Vestas stated that deliveries for the Lubień project are planned to start in Q1 2027, with commissioning from Q2 2027.

This project also has a 20-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Vestas focuses on designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing of both onshore and offshore wind turbines globally.

The company is said to have installed over 197GW of wind turbines across 88 countries.

In August this year, Vestas received an order from an undisclosed customer to provide turbines for a 128MW wind project in Chile.