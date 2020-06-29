Once repowered, the wind farm is expected to generate nearly three times more energy with less than half of turbines

Vestas to repower Dutch wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos.)

Vestas, the Danish wind turbine-manufacturer, has secured an order from Windpark Zeewolde to repower the Zeewolde wind project in the Netherlands.

Windpark Zeewolde, which is a collaboration of over 200 local farmers, residents and entrepreneurs of the Netherlands, has placed the order for 83 Vestas wind turbines totaling 322MW for the wind project.

Located on the outskirts of Zeewolde, close to the IJsselmeer, the wind project sits on 300km² and is powered by more than 200 turbines.

Following the completion of the repowering work, the wind farm is expected to generate nearly three times more energy with less than half of turbines.

For the order, Vestas claims to have developed a customised solution that includes a mix of turbine variants from its 2MW and 4MW platforms.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service to maximise the annual energy generation while meeting local restrictions.

The repowered wind project will generate enough clean energy to power 250,000 Dutch homes

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year and the wind project will be completed in 2022.

Once repowered, the wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 250,000 Dutch homes.

Rabobank is arranging the financing for the construction of the wind project.

Windpark Zeewolde managing director Sjoerd Sieburgh Sjoerdsma said: “We are convinced that we have signed strong partners with Vestas and Rabobank with whom we can now realize the windfarm construction quickly and efficiently. In October 2019 we already started with the construction of the substation and the wind farm infrastructure.

“This was based on the financing from our community showing the confidence and entrepreneurial spirit of our community. Now, with Vestas and Rabobank we can start the construction of the turbines.”

Recently, Vestas has secured yet another order to supply turbines for a 48MW wind farm in Vietnam.

The order was placed by Vietnamese developer Phong Lieu Wind Power, for a wind farm to be located in the Quang Tri Province.