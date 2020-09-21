The contract marks the entry of Vestas into the Colombian wind power market

The contract also includes service agreement. (Credit: Günther Schneider from Pixabay)

Vestas has secured a 20MW turbine supply order for the Guajira I wind park, located at the municipality of Uribia, in La Guajira, Colombia.

The order marks the entry of the Danish wind turbine maker into the Colombian wind power market.

Multinational business group Elecnor, and Isagen, one of the key energy generators in Colombia, have placed the order of the supply of turbines.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the the supply and installation of ten V100-2.0 MW turbines for the solar park.

The contract also includes Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 12 years.

Vestas Colombia sales head Felipe de Gamboa said: “We are very pleased to bring Vestas’ expertise in wind energy to our customers in the emerging Colombian market. We would also like to thank Elecnor and Isagen for the trust they have placed in us.

“Over the next years, we feel confident Vestas’ technology will showcase the reliability and amazing possibilities of the wind resources available in La Guajira.”

Guajira I wind park to support Colombia’s plans to diversify its energy mix

With Vestas expected to commence the turbine delivery by the second quarter of 2021, commissioning process is schedules to take place in the fourth quarter of next year.

The Guajira I wind park is expected to support Colombia’s plans to diversify its energy mix towards renewable energy sources.

In August, Vestas secured an order to supply turbines for two wind projects in Brazil.

The order includes supply, install and commission 93 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.