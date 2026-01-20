VERBUND, Nordex sign agreement for 700MW onshore wind turbines

VERBUND Green Power managing director Dietmar Reiner (left) and Nordex Group CEO José Luis Blanco signed the multi-year framework agreement in Madrid. Credit: VERBUND.

VERBUND Green Power, a subsidiary of Austrian energy company VERBUND, has signed a multi-year agreement with Nordex Group for the supply of up to 700MW of onshore wind turbine capacity.

The framework covers potential deployments for VERBUND Green Power’s wind projects in Albania, Austria, Germany, Italy, Romania and Spain through to 2030.

The agreement was signed at the Madrid office of VERBUND Green Power on 16 January by Dietmar Reiner, managing director of VERBUND Green Power, and José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

As part of this partnership, the two companies will work together to facilitate the delivery of up to 105 Nordex onshore wind turbines for future wind projects across the six key European markets.

The partnership stipulates that the 700MW potentially available under the agreement would represent around 50% of VERBUND Green Power’s current wind project pipeline. This is subject to necessary approvals and commercial agreements, as well as customary conditions.

The agreement aims to support the ongoing development and expansion of VERBUND’s renewable energy capacity.

VERBUND Group, traditionally focused on hydropower, is increasing its investment in wind and solar energy under its Mission V corporate strategy. The target is for photovoltaics and wind energy to make up 25% of total generation by 2030.

Currently, VERBUND Green Power has more than 1.2GW of renewable capacity in operation across Europe and is developing additional projects to drive further growth.

Nordex Group CEO José Luis Blanco said: “We are very proud of our partnership with VERBUND Green Power. Through this multi-year framework, Nordex will provide the turbine capacity to convert an ambitious pipeline into clean generation across six multi-country markets in Europe.

“With up to 700MW of our latest 7MW-class onshore turbines slated across Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania and Albania, we are creating a clear path to deliver reliable, cost-efficient wind energy together with VERBUND through 2030.

“Just end of last year, we received a first order from VERBUND for nine N175/6.X turbines for the first time now in Romania, and so we are expanding our footprint in this country.”

In June 2025, Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen, a German wind and solar farm developer, placed an order with Nordex Group for 64 wind turbines totalling 435MW.