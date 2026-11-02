Plaquemines LNG facility is located on the Mississippi River in Louisiana. Credit: Dmitri T/Shutterstock.com.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Venture Global has begun commercial operations at Phase 1 of its Plaquemines LNG export project in Louisiana, US.

The commercial operations date (COD) for Phase 1 was declared just over 53 months after the project’s final investment decision (FID), which the company claims makes it among the fastest built greenfield LNG export projects.

Shell loaded the first cargo from Phase 1 after commercial operations began.

Venture Global said the shipment was also the project’s first cargo under a long-term sales and purchase agreement.

The Plaquemines facility is situated in Plaquemines Parish, approximately 20 miles south of New Orleans, on a 630-acre site with 1.3 miles of Mississippi River frontage, providing deep-water access.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said: “Achieving commercial operations at the first phase of our second LNG project in 53 months is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication and hard work.

“We are thrilled to hit another major milestone that enables us to continue delivering reliable, affordable American LNG to the global market.

“We deeply appreciate the collaboration of our regulators and supply chain partners, whose shared commitment helped us deliver this project safely and on schedule.”

Venture Global states that Plaquemines LNG is expected to have an export capacity exceeding 28 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) with potential for further expansion.

The facility design comprises 36 liquefaction trains, each with capacity of 0.626 million tonnes per annum, arranged in 18 blocks, alongside six pre-treatment trains.

It also includes three ship-loading berths, each designed for LNG vessels with capacity of up to 200,000m³, and four full-containment storage tanks of 200,000m³ each.

Power infrastructure comprises two combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants rated at 720MW peak each, with additional 25MW gas-fired aeroderivative turbines.

Two pipelines, spanning 15 and 12 miles and each 42 inches in diameter, link the terminal with existing interstate natural gas networks.

Venture Global reports more than 100mtpa of LNG capacity across its projects, either operational, under construction, or in development.

The company began LNG production in 2022, with other major projects including Calcasieu Pass and CP2 LNG, all sited in Louisiana.

Venture Global also indicates it is progressing carbon capture and sequestration efforts across its LNG sites.

In June 2026, Venture Global and Atlantic-SEE LNG Trade expanded their existing sales and purchase agreement for US LNG, extending the term to 20 years, starting in 2030.